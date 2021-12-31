Readers participating in a magnoliareporter.com online poll prefer Doug Fields in the upcoming race for Columbia County Judge.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of two answers to the following question:
“Two people have announced their candidacies for Columbia County Judge. If the election was held today, for whom would you vote?”
The results:
Doug Fields, 103 votes, 74.63 percent.
Glenn Delaney, 35 votes, 25.36 percent.
Total votes: 138.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.