A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers are not enthusiastic about the creation of an entertainment district around the Magnolia Square.
Beginning Thursday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Should Magnolia establish an entertainment district so that people may drink alcoholic beverages outdoors near the Square under certain conditions?”
The results:
No. Alcohol already causes too many problems and this will not enhance Magnolia’s quality of life, 126 votes, 42.56 percent.
Yes. This is common in other communities and will improve downtown dining and recreational experiences. 82 votes, 27.7 percent.
No, it should not be allowed, 50 votes, 16.89 percent.
Yes, it should be allowed, 38 votes, 12.83 percent.
Total votes: 296.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.