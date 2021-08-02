More than 30 years ago, Rotary International and our partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative joined together on a mission to eradicate polio, a highly infectious disease that can attack the nervous system, and in some instances, lead to paralysis. Together we helped reduce cases by 99.9 percent and confined the wild poliovirus to just two Central Asian countries. We remain committed to that goal, and we must apply the infrastructure and expertise we developed to end polio to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The Rotary Club of Magnolia has formed a COVID-19 Task Force composed of medical, emergency care, and immunological professionals to provide support to the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Columbia County. Currently only 31% of Columbia County residents eligible to receive the vaccines (ages 12 and up) are fully immunized.
With cases once again on a substantial rise due to the highly-contagious Delta variant, it is of the utmost importance that we help encourage our beloved neighbors to protect themselves and others and assist in providing vaccine access to those who elect to receive it. To achieve this, we will be working together with local providers, businesses and churches to host vaccine clinics throughout the county, where needed and requested.
The Rotary Club of Magnolia is a non-partisan and apolitical organization made up of local community leaders and residents that has been serving our community since 1939. In recent years, we have been best known for providing every third grader in Columbia County with a free dictionary to enhance literacy rates and encourage reading throughout the county. Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self” and as people of action we are once again stepping up to help with a need in our community.
As with polio, it requires a mass coordinated effort and full commitment to ensure our community is protected against COVID-19. We have a challenging road ahead, but I am confident that our community can come together and that we will each do our part to protect one another and ultimately end the pandemic.
If you are a church or business leader interested in joining the fight please contact me at willwoodrotary@gmail.com
William E. Wood, 83rd President
Rotary Club of Magnolia
