There aren’t many fans of new motion pictures in the magnoliareporter.com audience.
Starting Monday, we invited our readers to select one response to the following statement:
“Checking out the summer's blockbuster films, check the appropriate space.”
I have seen “Barbie,” 4 votes, 3 percent.
I have seen “Oppenheimer,” 4 votes, 3 percent.
I have seen both films, 1 vote, 0.75 percent.
I have seen neither film, 124 votes, 93.23 percent.
Total votes: 133
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.