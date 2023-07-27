Poll

Only 1 of 133 responding readers claims to have seen both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

There aren’t many fans of new motion pictures in the magnoliareporter.com audience.

Starting Monday, we invited our readers to select one response to the following statement:

“Checking out the summer's blockbuster films, check the appropriate space.”

I have seen “Barbie,” 4 votes, 3 percent.

I have seen “Oppenheimer,” 4 votes, 3 percent.

I have seen both films, 1 vote, 0.75 percent.

I have seen neither film, 124 votes, 93.23 percent.

Total votes: 133

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you