About 2 percent of our readers say bookstores foster ideas and lifestyles of which they disapprove.

A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers think that having a general-interest bookstore is a good idea but would likely fail.

Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:

“Could Magnolia support a general-interest bookstore?”

The results:

Nice idea, but probably an unprofitable one in Magnolia, 78 votes, 58.64 percent.

Yes, if it provides a broader cultural experience beyond books, 19 votes, 14.39 percent.

No, I can buy what I want online, 18 votes, 13.53 percent.

Yes, independent stores thrive in many small towns, 15 votes, 11.27 percent.

No, many bookstores foster ideas and lifestyles of which I disapprove, 3 votes, 2.25 percent.

Total votes: 133.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

