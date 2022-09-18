A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers think that having a general-interest bookstore is a good idea but would likely fail.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:
“Could Magnolia support a general-interest bookstore?”
The results:
Nice idea, but probably an unprofitable one in Magnolia, 78 votes, 58.64 percent.
Yes, if it provides a broader cultural experience beyond books, 19 votes, 14.39 percent.
No, I can buy what I want online, 18 votes, 13.53 percent.
Yes, independent stores thrive in many small towns, 15 votes, 11.27 percent.
No, many bookstores foster ideas and lifestyles of which I disapprove, 3 votes, 2.25 percent.
Total votes: 133.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.