A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers say their economic circumstances have worsened in the past six months.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of three answers to the following question:
“How have your personal economic circumstances changed during the past six months?”
The results:
My economic circumstances have worsened, 61 votes, 53.5 percent.
My economic circumstances have stayed the same, 36 votes, 31.57 percent.
My economic circumstances have improved, 17 votes, 14.91 percent.
Total votes: 114
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.