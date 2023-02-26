magnoliareporter.com readers are largely spilt over Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education plan, with a plurality in opposition.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“What do you think about Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ proposed education bill?”
The results:
This legislation is horrible. It will make Arkansas’ education system worse, 84 votes, 36.2 percent.
The bill is great. It proposes many needed changes in Arkansas’ education system, 76 votes, 32.75 percent.
The bill has parts that I do not like but overall, It proposes many needed changes in Arkansas’ education system, 47 votes, 20.25 percent.
I have no opinion, 25 votes, 10.78 percent.
Total votes: 232
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.