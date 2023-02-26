Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.