Most magnoliareporter.com readers support action to help Ukraine as it attempts to repel an invasion by Russia.
Starting Friday, we invited reader to select one of six responses to the following question:
“Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, what should be the reaction of the United States government?”
The results:
Join with other nations to impose economic and political sanctions against Russia, 35 votes, 30.70 percent.
No reaction at all – not our business, 27 votes, 23.68 percent.
Supply Ukraine with arms and humanitarian aid, 19 votes, 16.66 percent.
Full-scale response by the U.S. military to help Ukraine repel Russian invaders, 15 votes, 13.15 percent.
Allow use of U.S. missiles/air strikes, and participation by U.S. special forces, 14 votes, 12.28 percent.
Agree that Russia has the right to occupy Ukraine, 4 votes, 3.5 percent.
Total votes: 114
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.