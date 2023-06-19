Ise like watching the vid-e-os of animals with jobs. Ise has a new-found skill: Puter technician. Ise knows where the ‘puter “off” button is. The hoo-mon does not like that at all. I also know how to fix the monitor. Ise put my paws on top of it and just tip it backward. This gets it out of mes way. The hoo-mon was puddy upset about that. Hes lept from hiz chair and just caught the monitor before it hit the floor. Hes says Ise well on my way to becoming a physical terrorist, or on my way to time-out.
The hoo-mon tells mes all the time that Ise is a great broad jumper and high jumper, but that Ise no good as a pilot. He tells mes that Ise can’t fly. Sez Ise don’t know anything about aerodynamics or physics. The hoo-mon enjoys showing friends his vid-e-o when I lept from his desk to do aerial combatz witz a crane fly. Ise was shot down and took a fan off the desk and crashing to the floor with mes. The Hoo-mon said again that Ise can’t fly. Ise CAN fly, Ise just don’t fly very well yet. Ise will be demonstrating even more talent later.
Hoo-mon technology can be baffling to katz, but we’re learning as part of our goal of world domination. The hoo-man was in bed and had his smartyphone propped so he could watch a vid-e-o. Ise was snoozing next to him. Ise reached out with one of mes legs and hit the paws button. Then I flipped the smartyphone screen down. No more vid-e-os. Timz to sleep.
Believe it or not, but this is National Take Your Cat to Work Day. For real. Mes is lucky because that’s every day at Reporter Mansion.
Wez was touched by the recent newz story about Oz, another tabby who was separated from his home by a wildfire in California in October 2017. Hes hoo-mons were afraid hes had died a horrible death. But Oz finally made hes way to an animal shelter that scanned him for a microzchip. Oz, 13, was reunited with his hoo-mons, his bonded kat brother Murphy, three other cats and two dogs. Microzchipz save lives.
Til next time, spay and neuter.
Walter Cronkat is the feline reporter for magnoliareporter.com. His columns appear on national holidays.