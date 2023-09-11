While a plurality say there’s no mental illness in their families, a majority of magnoliareporter.com readers report a family member suffers from a mental malady.
Starting last Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Do you regard someone in your family as having a debilitating mental illness?”
The results:
No, there is no mental illness in my family, 50 votes, 42.37 percent.
Yes, someone else I consider part of my family, 31 votes, 26.27 percent.
Yes, a spouse or child, 21 votes, 17.79 percent.
Yes, a parent, grandparent or in-law, 16 votes, 13.55 percent.
Total votes: 118
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.