About 13 percent of readers say that a parent, grandparent or in-law suffers from a mental illness.

While a plurality say there’s no mental illness in their families, a majority of magnoliareporter.com readers report a family member suffers from a mental malady.

Starting last Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“Do you regard someone in your family as having a debilitating mental illness?”

The results:

No, there is no mental illness in my family, 50 votes, 42.37 percent.

Yes, someone else I consider part of my family, 31 votes, 26.27 percent.

Yes, a spouse or child, 21 votes, 17.79 percent.

Yes, a parent, grandparent or in-law, 16 votes, 13.55 percent.

Total votes: 118

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

