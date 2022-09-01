A plurality of magnoliareporter.com finds little value in the manned space program.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:
‘NASA is poised to launch the first mission of the Artemis program, which will return Americans to the moon by 2025. Which of the following statements most closely matches your opinion about this?”
The results:
The manned space program is a waste of time and money, 35 votes, 39.77 percent.
I am excited. This opens a new era of human exploration of the moon and beyond, 20 votes, 22.72 percent.
This will be a technological boon that should provide many benefits to humankind, 18 votes, 20.45 percent.
I think the Artemis program is a nice development, but manned space exploration isn’t that important, 12 votes, 13.63 percent.
I would gladly live and work in space or on the moon if I could, 3 votes, 3.4 percent.
Total votes: 88
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.