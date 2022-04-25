Poll

About 14 percent of our readers say they've never attended a live performance or musical.

There’s plenty of room to build audiences for live performances among magnoliareporter.com readers, as most have not been to one in a while.

Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:

“When was the last time you attended a live play or musical?”

The results:

More than five years ago, 54 votes, 46.55 percent.

Within the past five years, 26 votes, 22.41 percent.

Recently, 20 votes, 17.24 percent.

Never, 16 votes, 13.79 percent.

Total votes: 116

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

