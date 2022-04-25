There’s plenty of room to build audiences for live performances among magnoliareporter.com readers, as most have not been to one in a while.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“When was the last time you attended a live play or musical?”
The results:
More than five years ago, 54 votes, 46.55 percent.
Within the past five years, 26 votes, 22.41 percent.
Recently, 20 votes, 17.24 percent.
Never, 16 votes, 13.79 percent.
Total votes: 116
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.