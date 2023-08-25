poll

About 18 percent of our readers think Magnolia will win eight or more football games this season.

A plurality of readers believes that the Magnolia Panthers will win between five and seven games this football season. The regular season starts at 8 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with a non-conference game against the Nashville Scrappers.

Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

“How many football games will the Magnolia Panthers win this season?”

The results:

Between five and seven, 51 votes, 45.94 percent.

Four or fewer, 40 votes, 36.03 percent.

Eight or more, 20 votes, 18.01 percent.

Total votes: 111

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

