A plurality of readers believes that the Magnolia Panthers will win between five and seven games this football season. The regular season starts at 8 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with a non-conference game against the Nashville Scrappers.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“How many football games will the Magnolia Panthers win this season?”
The results:
Between five and seven, 51 votes, 45.94 percent.
Four or fewer, 40 votes, 36.03 percent.
Eight or more, 20 votes, 18.01 percent.
Total votes: 111
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.