poll

Virtually no one likes the idea of open-faced tacos, spaghetti and meatball, mac and cheese or meat loaf as comfort food on a cold night.

Chili is the most popular comfort food with the arrival of cooler weather.

Starting Tuesday, we invited our readers to select one of seven responses to the following statement:

“The best comfort food for a cold night is …”

The results:

Chili, 129 votes, 49.23 percent.

Soup, 82 votes, 31.29 percent.

Stew, 39 votes, 14.88 percent

Open-faced tacos, 6 votes, 2.29 percent.

Spaghetti and meatballs, 3 votes, 1.14 percent.

Mac and cheese, 2 votes, 0.76 percent.

Meat loaf, 1 vote, 0.38 percent.

Total votes: 262

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

