Chili is the most popular comfort food with the arrival of cooler weather.
Starting Tuesday, we invited our readers to select one of seven responses to the following statement:
“The best comfort food for a cold night is …”
The results:
Chili, 129 votes, 49.23 percent.
Soup, 82 votes, 31.29 percent.
Stew, 39 votes, 14.88 percent
Open-faced tacos, 6 votes, 2.29 percent.
Spaghetti and meatballs, 3 votes, 1.14 percent.
Mac and cheese, 2 votes, 0.76 percent.
Meat loaf, 1 vote, 0.38 percent.
Total votes: 262
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.