Our readers enjoyed their high school years, but they don’t dwell on them.
Starting Monday, we invited our readers to select one of four responses to the following statement:
“My general opinion about my high school graduating class is …”
The results:
Good times and memories, but I have moved on, 109 votes, 46.58 percent.
Some of the best years of my life – I miss those people, 59 votes, 25.21 percent.
Glad to be away from those people – I don’t miss the high school experience, 42 votes, 17.94 percent.
Not my best days, but I have made peace with them, 24 votes, 10.25 percent.
Total votes: 234
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.