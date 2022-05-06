POll

About one-fourth of our readers have negative opinions about their high school experience.

Our readers enjoyed their high school years, but they don’t dwell on them.

Starting Monday, we invited our readers to select one of four responses to the following statement:

“My general opinion about my high school graduating class is …”

The results:

Good times and memories, but I have moved on, 109 votes, 46.58 percent.

Some of the best years of my life – I miss those people, 59 votes, 25.21 percent.

Glad to be away from those people – I don’t miss the high school experience, 42 votes, 17.94 percent.

Not my best days, but I have made peace with them, 24 votes, 10.25 percent.

Total votes: 234

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you