magnoliareporter.com readers have a marked preference for living in Arkansas, rather than California.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“In which state would you rather live, Arkansas or California?”
The results:
I would rather live in Arkansas, 182 votes, 87.08 percent.
I would rather live in California, 15 votes, 7.17 percent.
I used to live in California but live in Arkansas by choice, 12 votes, 5.74 percent.
I used to live in Arkansas but live in California by choice, 0 votes, 0 percent.
Total votes: 209
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.