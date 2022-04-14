magnoliareporter.com readers like catfish.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of six answers to the following question:
“Of these, which is your favorite fish to eat?”
The results:
Catfish, 104 votes, 41.76 percent.
Crappie, 83 votes, 33.33 percent.
Bream, 28 votes, 11.24 percent.
Bass, 21 votes, 8.43 percent.
Trout, 9 votes, 3.61 percent.
Buffalo, 4 votes, 1.6 percent.
Total votes: 249
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.