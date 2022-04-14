Poll

Few of our readers enjoy trout or buffalo as fish on their menu.

magnoliareporter.com readers like catfish.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of six answers to the following question:

“Of these, which is your favorite fish to eat?”

The results:

Catfish, 104 votes, 41.76 percent.

Crappie, 83 votes, 33.33 percent.

Bream, 28 votes, 11.24 percent.

Bass, 21 votes, 8.43 percent.

Trout, 9 votes, 3.61 percent.

Buffalo, 4 votes, 1.6 percent.

Total votes: 249

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

