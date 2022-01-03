Poll

About 48 percent of readers want to ban the use of fireworks in Magnolia.

It’s an explosive issue with the public, but a thin majority of our readers oppose banning fireworks in the Magnolia City Limits.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of two answers to the following question:

“Should the use of fireworks be banned inside the Magnolia City Limits?”

The results:

No, keep fireworks, 87 votes, 51.78 percent.

Yes, ban fireworks, 81 votes, 48.21 percent.

Total votes: 168.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

