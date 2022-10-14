Readers are partial to having a bunker or panic room in their new home.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of seven responses to the following statement:
“Ideally, every new home should have a …”
The results:
Panic room/bunker, 71 votes, 45.8 percent
Sun room, 23 votes, 14.83 percent
Man cave, 19 votes, 12.25 percent
Fitness room/gym, 17 votes, 10.96 percent
Home theater/game room, 9 votes, 5.8 percent
Wine cellar, 9 votes, 5.8 percent
Meditation space, 7 votes, 4.51 percent
Total votes: 155
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.