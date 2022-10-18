magnoliareporter.com readers gravitate toward no use by Russia of a nuclear weapon against Ukraine.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“How likely is it that Russia will use a nuclear weapon against Ukraine?”
The results:
Not likely, 40 votes, 36.69 percent.
Somewhat likely, 40 votes, 36.69 percent.
Very likely, 29 votes, 26.6 percent.
Total votes: 109
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.