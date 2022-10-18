Poll

magnoliareporter.com readers gravitate toward no use by Russia of a nuclear weapon against Ukraine.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

“How likely is it that Russia will use a nuclear weapon against Ukraine?”

The results:

Not likely, 40 votes, 36.69 percent.

Somewhat likely, 40 votes, 36.69 percent.

Very likely, 29 votes, 26.6 percent.

Total votes: 109

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you