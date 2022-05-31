magnoliareporter.com readers are closely divided about a South Arkansas bear season.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“South Arkansas will have its first bear-hunting season in generations for a week in December. What do you think about this?”
The results:
I support the bear-hunting season, 48 votes, 39.02 percent.
I oppose the season because bear need to become better established in South Arkansas first, 47 votes, 38.21 percent.
I oppose a bear-hunting season, 16 votes, 13 percent.
I support this – in time, this will become a big hunting and tourism draw for South Arkansas, 12 votes, 9.75 percent.
Total votes: 123
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.