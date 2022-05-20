magnoliareporter.com readers don’t want to see a state constitutional amendment that would permit abortion.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“Which of these would be your position on a state constitutional amendment permitting abortions in Arkansas?”
The results:
Ban abortions, with some exceptions, 104 votes, 41.26 percent.
Ban abortions, without exceptions, 60 votes, 23.8 percent.
Permit abortions, with some exceptions, 55 votes, 21.82 percent.
Permit abortions, without exceptions, 33 votes, 13.09 percent.
Total votes: 252
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.