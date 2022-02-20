Few magnoliareporter.com readers have an inclination to purchase an electric-powered vehicle.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“Are you likely to purchase an electric-powered vehicle as your next vehicle?”
The results:
No, 137 votes, 78.73 percent.
No, not until there are more rapid charging stations, 24 votes, 13.79 percent.
Yes, but I'm more inclined to buy a gasoline-electric hybrid, 8 votes, 4.59 percent.
Yes, 5 votes, 2.87 percent.
Total votes: 174
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.