About 11 percent of our readers don't think the new Magnolia soccer program will receive much support.

Most magnoliareporter.com readers support the creation of a soccer program at Magnolia High School.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“What do you think about the Magnolia School District’s plan to add soccer as a sport?”

The results:

This is a good idea that’s long overdue, 67 votes, 40.36 percent.

With good student and community support, Magnolia will be a soccer powerhouse, 44 votes, 26.5 percent.

It will take Magnolia years to become competitive in soccer, 36 votes, 21.68 percent.

This is a bad idea and won’t receive much support, 19 votes, 11.44 percent.

Total votes: 166 votes

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

