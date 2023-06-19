Most magnoliareporter.com readers support the creation of a soccer program at Magnolia High School.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“What do you think about the Magnolia School District’s plan to add soccer as a sport?”
The results:
This is a good idea that’s long overdue, 67 votes, 40.36 percent.
With good student and community support, Magnolia will be a soccer powerhouse, 44 votes, 26.5 percent.
It will take Magnolia years to become competitive in soccer, 36 votes, 21.68 percent.
This is a bad idea and won’t receive much support, 19 votes, 11.44 percent.
Total votes: 166 votes
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.