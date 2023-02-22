Well, here it is, what would normally be a quiet Sunday morning, and all I can hear is the "Yark! Yark!" of another stupid dog in the fence next door to my previously peaceful home of 24 years!
Once upon a time I could enjoy the quiet life my little place in Waldo has always had for me. Now, though, there's always another yapping dog tied up on a short tether just across the fence at 207 Christie barking his head off!
Why must I put up with somebody else's stupid dog barking at all hours when I don't even have a dog? Because, evidently there's no animal control in Waldo! So, there's nothing I can do about this parade of barking dogs constantly killing our peace and quiet; whether we're trying to sleep, or taking a nap, or just reading on a normally quiet Sunday morning!
Waldo has gotten a bad rap about a lot of things but normally it's been quiet and peaceful -- up until now! I've talked to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia County Animal Protection Society, the mayor of Waldo, and Waldo Police Department but have been told nothing can be done about these dogs infringing on my rights to a peaceful existence on my own property.
"No law to stop it,“ they say, but oh yes there is! There's a state law on the books – “Sec. 6-18. -- Barking, howling. It shall be unlawful for any person to keep on his premises, or under his control, any dog which by loud and frequent barking and howling shall disturb the reasonable peace and quiet of any person.”
Did you know that dog barking falls under a nuisance noise issue the same that those loud car stereos or any noise issue fall under and it is considered a Class C misdemeanor offense? With a fine that can be issued up to $500. And these loud offenses can be called in any time of the day not just at night.
Donna Haynie
Waldo