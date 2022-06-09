Judging by recent election cycles including this one, the most unstoppable force in electoral politics may no longer be money or partisanship. Instead, it may be celebrity.
Celebrities have a huge advantage going into any election. Unlike regular candidates – including some incumbents – they don’t have to spend money or effort building name identification. Voters think they already know them.
The most obvious example in Arkansas is Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who on May 24 had more votes than any candidate for any office and, not coincidentally, was also by far the most famous name on the ballot.
Sanders had already won the primary on January 25, 2021, the day she entered the race. Most everything since has largely been a formality.
Before she expressed an interest, pundits were looking forward to what was expected to be a heavyweight contest between Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
Those two have perfectly acceptable resumes to run for governor, but they’re regular candidates. Once Sanders entered the race, there was little doubt who the nominee would be. Griffin quickly dropped out, while Rutledge ignored the writing on the wall for a while but ultimately conceded to reality. Now, Griffin and Rutledge are likely to switch jobs, while Sanders is likely heading to the Governor’s Mansion.
Outside of Arkansas, two celebrity candidates for U.S. Senate won their primary races and advanced to the general election. In Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz – better known as “Dr. Oz” – narrowly defeated David McCormick, who’s really rich but not famous. In Georgia’s Senate primary, Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980, easily beat five other candidates.
Oz is a cardiothoracic surgeon, albeit a controversial one. Walker’s win, however, can be chalked up purely to his fame and to his endorsement by former President Donald Trump. He has had a turbulent history. His ex-wife said he threatened to kill her and was granted a protective order by a judge. He has acknowledged suffering in the past from dissociative identity disorder, otherwise known as having split personalities.
How will they fare in November? We’ll see. They both face regular candidates.
If elected, Walker and Oz will follow in the footsteps of other celebrities who parlayed their fame into political power. The most obvious recent example is Trump, who became one of America’s most famous businessmen and then became even more famous on the reality show “The Apprentice.” Before him, Arnold Schwarzenegger went from being the world’s best bodybuilder to being Hollywood’s biggest action star to being governor of California. And of course, President Ronald Reagan was an actor who became California’s governor before moving into the White House.
Politics has been called “show business for the ugly,” but it’s still show business.
Thanks to the internet and 24-hour news stations, the line between politics and entertainment has become increasingly blurred. If a person is really good at the latter, it’s not surprising that they might be good at the former, too.
That might not be a bad thing. Before Volodymyr Zelenskyy became president of Ukraine, he was a comedy actor playing the part of Ukraine’s president on TV. Voters there watched him week after week and saw something in him that made them think he could do the job for real.
And you know what? They were right. Zelenskyy has turned out to be a historic, Winston Churchill-type figure who has led his country with strength and courage. His skill and comfort in front of the camera has been a huge asset.
The same potentially could be said of any celebrity political figure. Sanders didn’t win only because she is famous or because Trump endorsed her, although those things certainly helped. She also won because Arkansans watched her keep her cool from behind the lectern at the White House, no matter what questions were asked. She never seemed ruffled.
Whatever voters think about her, they can’t deny she’s tough. We all saw it on TV.
It’s going to be tough for regular candidates to compete against that.
