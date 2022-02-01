Poll

About 40 percent of readers don't plan to grow tomatoes this year.

Interest among readers about growing their own food – at least their own tomatoes -- appears to have increased in the past few years.

Starting Saturday, we asked our readers to answer the following question:

“Will you plant tomatoes this spring?”

The results:

Yes, 91 votes, 69.45 percent.

No, 40 votes, 30.53 percent.

Total votes: 131

We asked readers the same question in January 2016. The results:

No, 61 votes, 56.48 percent.

Yes, 47 votes, 43.52 percent.

Total votes: 108.

magnoliareporter.com polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

