Interest among readers about growing their own food – at least their own tomatoes -- appears to have increased in the past few years.
Starting Saturday, we asked our readers to answer the following question:
“Will you plant tomatoes this spring?”
The results:
Yes, 91 votes, 69.45 percent.
No, 40 votes, 30.53 percent.
Total votes: 131
We asked readers the same question in January 2016. The results:
No, 61 votes, 56.48 percent.
Yes, 47 votes, 43.52 percent.
Total votes: 108.
magnoliareporter.com polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.