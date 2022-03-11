Dear Magnolians:
Thank you for your support during the 4A State Basketball Tournament. The environment you created for our Panthers and Lady Panthers is a memory they, and their fellow students, will cherish for a lifetime.
Hosting the State Tournament is a huge undertaking that could only be accomplished with a team of volunteers. Your support and willingness to help run this tournament is sincerely appreciated, and we offer a heartfelt “Thank You” to all of you who helped make it successful. It was an experience that we and our students will not soon forget!
Go Panthers!
Skipper Ward
Superintendent
Magnolia School District