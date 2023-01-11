Most readers say they’ve taken down their Christmas decorations.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Have you taken down your Christmas decorations yet?”
The results:
Yes, they are down, 103 votes, 66.02 percent.
I did not put up any decorations, 38 votes, 24.35 percent.
No, they are still up, 15 votes, 9.61 percent.
Total votes: 156
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.