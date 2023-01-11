Poll

About 10 percent of readers haven't taken down their Christmas decorations yet.

Most readers say they’ve taken down their Christmas decorations.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

“Have you taken down your Christmas decorations yet?”

The results:

Yes, they are down, 103 votes, 66.02 percent.

I did not put up any decorations, 38 votes, 24.35 percent.

No, they are still up, 15 votes, 9.61 percent.

Total votes: 156

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

