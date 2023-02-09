Natural gas cooking has many fans among magnoliareporter.com readers.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“When it comes to stovetop cooking, which heat source do you prefer?”
The results:
Natural gas or propane, 135 votes, 56.49 percent.
Electricity, 60 votes, 25.1 percent.
I prefer natural gas or propane, but I must use electricity, 42 votes, 17.57 percent.
I prefer electricity, but I must use natural gas or propane, 2 votes, 0.83 percent.
Total votes: 239
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.