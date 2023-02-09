poll

About 25 percent of readers prefer cooking with electricity.

Natural gas cooking has many fans among magnoliareporter.com readers.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“When it comes to stovetop cooking, which heat source do you prefer?”

The results:

Natural gas or propane, 135 votes, 56.49 percent.

Electricity, 60 votes, 25.1 percent.

I prefer natural gas or propane, but I must use electricity, 42 votes, 17.57 percent.

I prefer electricity, but I must use natural gas or propane, 2 votes, 0.83 percent.

Total votes: 239

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you