About 2 percent of our readers add fruit juice to soft drinks.

magnoliareporter.com readers prefer their soft drinks straight up.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:

“Which of these substances do you most frequently add to a soft drink?”

The results:

I never add anything to a soft drink, 178 votes, 72.06 percent.

Alcohol, 40 votes, 16.19 percent.

Peanuts, cherries, lemon, etc., 24 votes, 9.71 percent.

Fruit juice, 5 votes, 2.02 percent.

Medicine, 0 votes, 0 percent.

Total votes: 247.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

