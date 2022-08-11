magnoliareporter.com readers prefer their soft drinks straight up.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:
“Which of these substances do you most frequently add to a soft drink?”
The results:
I never add anything to a soft drink, 178 votes, 72.06 percent.
Alcohol, 40 votes, 16.19 percent.
Peanuts, cherries, lemon, etc., 24 votes, 9.71 percent.
Fruit juice, 5 votes, 2.02 percent.
Medicine, 0 votes, 0 percent.
Total votes: 247.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.