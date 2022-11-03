Most magnoliareporter.com readers no longer have living relatives who served in the military during World War II.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Do you still have a close living relative who was a military service veteran of World War II?”
The results:
No, 96 votes, 82.75 percent.
Never had such a relative, 12 votes, 10.34 percent.
Yes, 8 votes, 6.89 percent.
Total votes: 116
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.