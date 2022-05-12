Poll

About 6 percent of our readers say "the center" is winning the cultural-political war in the United States.

magnoliareporter.com readers lean toward the left as winning the cultural-political war in the United States.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of seven answers to the following question:

“Which side is winning the cultural-political war in the United States?”

The results:

The godless, Communist left, 26 votes, 26.26 percent.

The socialist left, 17 votes, 17.17 percent.

The Roosevelt-Clinton-Obama left, 15 votes, 15.15 percent.

The Eisenhower-Reagan-Bush right, 13 votes, 13.13 percent.

The fundamentalist right, 12 votes, 12.12 percent.

The authoritarian, Fascist right, 10 votes, 10.1 percent.

The center, 6 votes

Total votes: 99

magnoliareporter.com polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you