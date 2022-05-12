magnoliareporter.com readers lean toward the left as winning the cultural-political war in the United States.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of seven answers to the following question:
“Which side is winning the cultural-political war in the United States?”
The results:
The godless, Communist left, 26 votes, 26.26 percent.
The socialist left, 17 votes, 17.17 percent.
The Roosevelt-Clinton-Obama left, 15 votes, 15.15 percent.
The Eisenhower-Reagan-Bush right, 13 votes, 13.13 percent.
The fundamentalist right, 12 votes, 12.12 percent.
The authoritarian, Fascist right, 10 votes, 10.1 percent.
The center, 6 votes
Total votes: 99
magnoliareporter.com polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.