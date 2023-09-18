Poll

About 40 percent of our readers are victims of unreported sexual assaults.

Starting Thursday, we invited our readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“Have you ever been the victim of a sexual assault that you never reported to your parents, a spouse or law enforcement?”

The results:

No, I have not been a victim. I am a man, 33 votes, 33 percent.

Yes, I have been a victim. I am a woman, 32 votes, 32 percent.

No, I have not been a victim. I am a woman, 28 votes, 28 percent.

Yes, I have been a victim. I am a man, 7 votes, 7 percent.

Total votes: 100

Percentages by sex only:

Women, 60 votes

Yes, I have been a victim. I am a woman, 32 votes, 53.33 percent.

No, I have not been a victim. I am a woman, 28 votes, 46.66 percent.

Men, 40 votes

No, I have not been a victim. I am a man, 33 votes, 82.5 percent.

Yes, I have been a victim. I am a man, 7 votes, 17.5 percent.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

