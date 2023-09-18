Two in five of magnoliareporter.com readers say that they have been the victim of a sexual assault they did not report.
Starting Thursday, we invited our readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Have you ever been the victim of a sexual assault that you never reported to your parents, a spouse or law enforcement?”
The results:
No, I have not been a victim. I am a man, 33 votes, 33 percent.
Yes, I have been a victim. I am a woman, 32 votes, 32 percent.
No, I have not been a victim. I am a woman, 28 votes, 28 percent.
Yes, I have been a victim. I am a man, 7 votes, 7 percent.
Total votes: 100
Percentages by sex only:
Women, 60 votes
Yes, I have been a victim. I am a woman, 32 votes, 53.33 percent.
No, I have not been a victim. I am a woman, 28 votes, 46.66 percent.
Men, 40 votes
No, I have not been a victim. I am a man, 33 votes, 82.5 percent.
Yes, I have been a victim. I am a man, 7 votes, 17.5 percent.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.