The idea of cultivated chicken isn’t appetizing to magnoliareporter.com readers.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:
“The USDA has approved for public sale cultivated chicken -- meat made from a small sample of cells collected from living poultry, which is then fed a nutrient mix and grown inside steel vats. Would you eat it?”
The results:
No. This is an abomination and should be banned, 64 votes, 47.05 percent.
No, I will eat only real chicken, 62 votes, 45.58 percent.
Only if it really does taste like chicken, 5 votes, 3.67 percent.
Only if it is less expensive than poultry in stores today, 3 votes, 2.2 percent.
Yes, since it bypasses the unsavory conditions under which poultry is now grown and processed, 2 votes, 1.47 percent.
Total votes: 136
magnoliareporter.com polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.