Less than 2 percent of readers approve of cultivated chicken.

The idea of cultivated chicken isn’t appetizing to magnoliareporter.com readers.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:

“The USDA has approved for public sale cultivated chicken -- meat made from a small sample of cells collected from living poultry, which is then fed a nutrient mix and grown inside steel vats. Would you eat it?”

The results:

No. This is an abomination and should be banned, 64 votes, 47.05 percent.

No, I will eat only real chicken, 62 votes, 45.58 percent.

Only if it really does taste like chicken, 5 votes, 3.67 percent.

Only if it is less expensive than poultry in stores today, 3 votes, 2.2 percent.

Yes, since it bypasses the unsavory conditions under which poultry is now grown and processed, 2 votes, 1.47 percent.

Total votes: 136

magnoliareporter.com polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

