Sen. Tom Cotton has made it clear in the past that he does not like ranked choice voting. Last week he tweeted that the system is a “scam to rig elections.”
What set him off was a victory in an Alaska special election by Mary Peltola, the first Indigenous Alaskan to be elected to Congress and a Democrat. Instead of congratulating her, Cotton said she “won” – he put it in quotation marks – because of a “convoluted process and ballot exhaustion.”
It’s fashionable now to question election results if your side doesn’t win, but Peltola was elected fair and square under Alaska’s ranked choice voting system.
Instead of voters voting in the Republican or Democratic primary, all the candidates were on the same primary ballot, with the top four advancing to the general election.
In that race, voters ranked the three remaining candidates (one had dropped out). Peltola had 40% of the first-place votes, while former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin had 31% and another Republican, Nick Begich III, had 28%. Since no candidate received more than 50%, Begich was eliminated and his second place votes were distributed to the other two.
After that happened, Peltola had more than 50%, so she won. Of the 53,756 people who voted for Begich, 27,042 listed Palin as their second choice, while 15,445 listed the Democrat Peltola number two. More than 11,200 of Begich’s voters did not list a second choice. That’s the “ballot exhaustion” to which Cotton was referring.
In other words, half the Republican Begich’s voters didn’t list the Republican Palin as their second choice, even though he encouraged them to do so. She’s a very polarizing person. A July poll found her favorability rating among Alaska registered voters was 31%.
The three candidates were vying to complete a term for a seat occupied by the late Rep. Don Young, a Republican who spent almost 50 years in office. They will face each other again in November for a full term.
Is ranked choice voting convoluted? It’s a little more complicated to ask voters to rank their choices than to vote for one person.
But it’s not like Americans aren’t accustomed to making choices. It’s straightforward enough, and it already exists in Arkansas for military and overseas voters. An effort to expand the system throughout the state in 2020 was kicked off the ballot due to a technicality.
Why should any state consider changing its election process, as Alaska has done? Because elections are not working as they should.
Under the current first-past-the-post system, elections are largely decided before the issues are debated. Most congressional districts are reliably red or blue, which means the action is in the party primaries, when fewer people are voting and they are more fiercely partisan. The system encourages the election of farther-right Republicans and farther-left Democrats, leaving vacant the center where necessary compromise might occur. The general election, when more people are voting, is largely a formality.
Alaska’s system is an attempt to reinvigorate that process by reintroducing healthy competition. The action is in the general election. Instead of trying to win a bare majority of first-place votes by slicing and dicing the electorate, candidates must try to appeal to a broader cross-section of voters. After all, they might need those second-choice votes. It turned out some Republican voters were OK with this Democrat if the alternative were Sarah Palin.
In fact, even Palin likes her. They got to know each other when Palin was governor and Peltola was a state legislator, and they were both pregnant. When Palin ran for vice president in 2008, she gave Peltola her backyard trampoline.
Ranked choice voting also gives independent and third party candidates a chance. Under the current system, voters eliminate those candidates – even if they want to vote for them – because they believe they must vote for the major party candidate they dislike the least. With ranked choice voting, they can rank that major party candidate second.
Ranked choice voting isn’t perfect. No system can be. But as Alaska has shown, it’s worth a try to make elections mean something again.
So I’ll conclude this column with the words Cotton could have used: Congratulations to Rep.-elect Peltola. She won.
Quotation marks not necessary.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.