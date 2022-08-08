A majority of our readers would prefer not to know if the world was about to end.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of two answers to the following question:
“If the world was going to end tomorrow, would you want to have that information in advance?”
The results:
No, I would prefer not to know, 54 votes, 54.46 percent.
Yes, I would want as much warning as possible, 47 votes, 46.43 percent.
Total votes: 101
We asked our readers this same question in August 2017, and got much different results. There was also a third response option available. Those results:
No. I would prefer not to know, 105 votes, 66.87 percent.
Yes. I would want as much warning as possible, 40 votes, 25.47 percent.
I would want a few hours of notice, but no more, 12 votes, 7.64 percent.
Total votes: 157
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.