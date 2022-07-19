Most magnoliareporter.com readers want their workplace to adopt a four-day work week.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Should your workplace adopt a four-day work week?”
The results:
Yes, we should have a four-day work week, 85 votes, 61.59 percent.
No, we should not have a four-day work week, 45 votes, 32.6 percent.
Yes, we already have a four-day work week, 8 votes, 5.79 percent.
Total votes: 138
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.