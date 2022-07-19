Work

About 33 percent of readers do not want a four-day work week.

Most magnoliareporter.com readers want their workplace to adopt a four-day work week.

Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

“Should your workplace adopt a four-day work week?”

The results:

Yes, we should have a four-day work week, 85 votes, 61.59 percent.

No, we should not have a four-day work week, 45 votes, 32.6 percent.

Yes, we already have a four-day work week, 8 votes, 5.79 percent.

Total votes: 138

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

