I wrote about former Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s potential presidential campaign last week. I’m reluctant to do it again, but something has happened making it worth another column.
That something was the announcement by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan that he is not running for president.
Unless you follow politics closely, your initial response might be, “Who’s that?”
Hogan has been one of the most prominent national Republicans occupying the same lane as Hutchinson: the vocally return-to-Reagan, move-past-Trump lane. Meanwhile, the majority of elected officials in their party either are Trump supporters or are afraid of offending Trump’s supporters.
With Hogan out, that lane is clearer for Hutchinson. Now the questions are, will anyone else seek to occupy it, and, regardless, does that lane lead anywhere close to the White House?
For the first question, we can only wait and see what happens with other potential anti-Trump candidates like New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie would be another one. Unlike Hutchinson, he was close to Trump for a while. He’s also already lost a presidential race.
As for whether a candidate can win the party’s nomination by running against Trump as a Reagan Republican – that remains to be seen. Trump, the frontrunner, currently defines the party, and the secondary frontrunners know it.
Those secondary frontrunners include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has adopted some of Trump’s rhetoric and tactics while steering clear of directly engaging him.
Former Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t seem willing to really criticize Trump even though Trump didn’t have his back during the January 6 Capitol riot. Trump’s former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, called Trump her “friend” and has been careful about criticizing him, although she did suggest that politicians over age 75, which would include Trump and President Biden, should take a mental competency test.
Hutchinson says he will announce his decision about whether he will run in April or so, which is next month.
Is he wasting his time, or at least our attention? Maybe and maybe not. He’s clearly a long shot. On the other hand, if everyone else is Trump, Trump-like or afraid of Trump, then maybe Hutchinson can gain some traction. The name of the game is differentiate, survive and advance until enough voters and donors say, “Yeah, this one’s the best (or most electable) among those left standing.”
If he wants to make a splash, he’ll have to leave no doubt he’s the not-afraid-of-Trump candidate. That’s how he might get funding from wealthy anti-Trump donors like Charles Koch, and how he might get airtime with media outlets including Fox News, whose owner, Rupert Murdoch, wants to move on.
How far would Hutchinson be willing to go? He’s not really a take-the-gloves-off kind of politician, as Arkansans know after eight years. But he’s also willing to go against the grain, as he did when he spent decades as a Republican when the state was dominated by Democrats.
If he really wanted to differentiate himself – and I don’t think he’ll do it – Hutchinson could refuse to sign the pledge required by the Republican National Committee that anyone who wants to participate in the party’s presidential debates must support the eventual nominee.
True, he would be left off those crowded debate stages where Trump shines and everyone else struggles to get air time. But an arena that rewards the most tweet-worthy zinger would not be Hutchinson’s strong suit, anyway. If he were speaking somewhere else, he’d have the stage to himself. The media, including Fox News, might cover him as the return-to-normalcy candidate. Sometimes boring is good.
History is littered with not-very-famous politicians who thought they might run for president and never made it past 1% in the polls. They produced a few headlines in their campaign’s early days, and then they spent months trying to raise enough money to keep going as they slogged their way across Iowa in the middle of winter.
Hutchinson’s best chance to avoid that fate is to be the not-afraid-of-Trump candidate in a field where everybody else is.
If that happens, and if it works, then all he’s got to do is figure out how to beat Trump.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner .