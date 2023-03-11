Poll

About 7 percent of readers say 2023 has been a better year than they had expected.

Most magnoliareporter.com reader say that so far, 2023 has been going well for them.

Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“We're two months into 2023. Personally, how well are things going for you so far?”

The results:

So far, so good, 63 votes. 46.66 percent.

Things have taken a turn for the worse, 35 votes, 25.92 percent.

Tolerable, but 2023 Is not living up to my expectations, 28 votes, 20.74 percent.

2023 is great – better than I expected, 9 votes, 6.66 percent.

Total votes: 135

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

