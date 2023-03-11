Most magnoliareporter.com reader say that so far, 2023 has been going well for them.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“We're two months into 2023. Personally, how well are things going for you so far?”
The results:
So far, so good, 63 votes. 46.66 percent.
Things have taken a turn for the worse, 35 votes, 25.92 percent.
Tolerable, but 2023 Is not living up to my expectations, 28 votes, 20.74 percent.
2023 is great – better than I expected, 9 votes, 6.66 percent.
Total votes: 135
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.