About two-thirds of magnoliareporter.com readers see good things ahead for lithium production in the area, while about 30 percent predict a bust.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Several companies are leasing mineral rights and discussing the construction of plants in Columbia County to extract lithium from brine. What do you think will happen?”
The results:
We will see lithium produced and it will be a positive development, but won’t exceed the importance of timber and oil and natural gas, 71 votes, 44.65 percent.
This will be a bust and ultimately, little will come from all the talk, 49 votes, 30.81 percent.
This will be the biggest economic boon in local history, 39 votes, 24.52 percent.
Total votes: 159
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.