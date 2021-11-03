Most magnoliareporter.com readers don’t think NASA will meet its goal of a manned mission to the moon by 2025.
Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of two answers to the following question:
“NASA says its next manned mission to the moon will take place by 2025. Will it happen?”
The results:
No, NASA will not meet its moon landing deadline, 29 votes, 65.9 percent.
Yes, the U.S.'s next manned moon mission will happen by 2025, 15 votes, 34.1 percent.
Total votes: 44
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.