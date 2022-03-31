Poll

About 26 percent of readers think Will Smith and Chris Rock put on an act at Sunday's Oscar Awards presentation.

It was the slap seen around the world and marked a rare lack of composure for one of Hollywood’s top actors.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during the Sunday night Oscars broadcast. Was it ...”

The responses:

Will Smith losing his composure at the worst possible time, 89 votes, 47.84 percent.

An act, 48 votes, 25.8 percent.

Chris Rock getting what he deserved for making a joke about Will Smith's wife, 38 votes, 20.43 percent.

A real moment, 11 votes, 5.91 percent.

Total votes: 186

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you