It was the slap seen around the world and marked a rare lack of composure for one of Hollywood’s top actors.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Will Smith slaps Chris Rock during the Sunday night Oscars broadcast. Was it ...”
The responses:
Will Smith losing his composure at the worst possible time, 89 votes, 47.84 percent.
An act, 48 votes, 25.8 percent.
Chris Rock getting what he deserved for making a joke about Will Smith's wife, 38 votes, 20.43 percent.
A real moment, 11 votes, 5.91 percent.
Total votes: 186
