“Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates,” featuring 24 candidates in nine races, will livestream at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and air live on
Arkansas PBS daily October 17-21. Debates will also be rebroadcast during primetime beginning October 17.
In advance of debate week, “Arkansas Week,” Arkansas PBS’s flagship public affairs program, will feature candidates for State Treasurer, State Auditor and Commissioner of State Lands Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Joining the discussion will be: Rep. Mark Lowery (R) and Pam Whitaker (D) from the State Treasurer’s race; Diamond Johnson (D) and Treasurer Dennis Milligan (R) from the State Auditor’s race; and Darlene “Goldi” Gaines (D) and incumbent Tommy Land (R) from the Commissioner of
State Lands’ race. Christina Munoz hosts. This edition of “Arkansas Week” will repeat Sunday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. and Monday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m.
The Arkansas PBS debate series will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St., on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway. Registration for the debates is available through the Arkansas PBS Facebook page.
The following candidates will participate in Arkansas PBS’s debates:
Arkansas Governor – Ricky Dale Harrington (L), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) and Chris Jones (D). The debate will livestream and air Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m.
Lieutenant Governor – Frank Gilbert (L), Kelly Krout (D) and Leslie Rutledge (R).
The debate will livestream and air Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m.
Attorney General – Jesse Gibson (D) and Tim Griffin (R). The debate will livestream and air Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m.
Secretary of State – Anna Beth Gorman (D) and incumbent John Thurston (R). The debate will livestream and air Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m.
U.S. Senate – Incumbent John Boozman (R), Kenneth Cates (L) and Natalie James (D). The debate will livestream and air Friday, Oct. 21, at 1:00 p.m.
U.S. Congressional District 1 – Incumbent Rick Crawford (R) and Monte Hodges (D). The debate will livestream and air Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m.
U.S. Congressional District 2 – Quintessa Hathaway (D), incumbent French Hill (R) and Michael White (L). The debate will livestream and air Thursday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m.
U.S. Congressional District 3 – Michael Kalagias (L), Lauren Mallett-Hays (D) and
incumbent Steve Womack (R). The debate will livestream and air Monday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m.
U.S. Congressional District 4 – Gregory Maxwell (L), incumbent Bruce Westerman (R) and John White (D). The debate will livestream and air Monday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m.
In addition to live broadcasts, the debates will repeat during primetime:
Monday, Oct. 17 – U.S. Congressional District 4 airing at 7 p.m. and U.S.
Congressional District 3 airing at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Lieutenant Governor airing at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Attorney General airing at 7 p.m. and Secretary of State airing at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20 – U.S. Congressional District 1 airing at 7 p.m. and U.S. Congressional District 2 airing at 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21 – Governor airing at 7 p.m. and U.S. Senate at 8 p.m.
All debates will repeat Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.