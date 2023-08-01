Health care and recreational facilities get top priority from magnoliareporter.com readers ahead of a prospective bromine-lithium production boom.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of eight responses to the following question:
“Assuming that there is a lithium-bromine construction boom with a rapid increase in local population, which of the following would you like to see come to Magnolia and Columbia County first?”
The results:
An OB-GYN physician, more health care access generally, 52 votes, 19.25 percent.
Recreational facilities – swimming pools, baseball/softball fields, parks, trails, etc., 51 votes, 18.88 percent.
Motion picture theater, 48 votes, 17.77 percent.
Restaurants, 44 votes, 16.29 percent.
New housing construction, 39 votes, 14.44 percent.
Retail stores, 21 votes, 7.77 percent.
Bowling alley, 8 votes, 2.96 percent.
More live entertainment venues, 7 votes, 2.59 percent.
Total votes: 270
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.