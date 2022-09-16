At the University of Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, 70,000 people turn toward the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the end of the first quarter of each home football game, and wave for a few moments to the kids and their families inside.
The hospital towers over the stadium. Families gather in the 10th floor Press Box Cafe, watch the game through its floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and wave back.
The Hawkeye Wave tradition started in 2017 after the new hospital opened. One person, Krista Young, posted the idea on the Hawkeye Heaven Facebook page. The page’s manager, Levi Thompson, began promoting it. During the first game that season, everyone stood and waved, and it’s been happening ever since. Players and coaches wave, too.
The Hawkeye Wave works because everyone participates. Seventy thousand people each decide to show the kids, families and medical staff that they care. If one person doesn’t participate, it won’t make a difference in what the kids see. But what if a thousand didn’t? Ten thousand? Half the stadium?
The only way to reach 70,000 is to do it one person at a time. The actions of an individual might not seem to matter much, but if everyone does the same action, it matters a lot.
So now let’s get into politics for a minute. An election is approaching on November 8, and the deadline to register to vote in Arkansas is October 10. In the last midterm elections in 2018, about 900,000 Arkansans voted, which was half the state’s 1.8 million registered voters and less than 39% of the voting age population.
There are many reasons why people don’t vote, including because they don’t think their one little vote will mathematically make a difference. In most cases, they’re right. Occasionally, some city council election is decided by one vote, and if 538 nonvoting Floridians had voted for Al Gore in 2000, he would have been president instead of George W. Bush. But those situations are rare, so an individual might say
voting is a waste of time.
But when 61% of the voting population all decide not to participate, it matters. The other 39% is likely to be overrepresented by the partisan, the passionate, and the over-50 crowd of which I’m a part. Because those groups vote, their interests get more attention.
It would be tempting to reduce the number of voters if it guaranteed a higher percentage would think like me. After all, surely I’m right about everything – right?
But we don’t want that in our elections. Other people have perspectives where I have blind spots. If everyone thought like me, problems would be ignored because we wouldn’t be affected by them. An electorate of Steve Brawners could be led astray by a charismatic leader who pushes our buttons and appeals to our worst impulses. We
want the electorate to be represented in all its diversity, and you need more than 39% turnout to do that.
Furthermore, the lower the turnout, the fewer people public officials must appeal to. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders won her party’s nomination for governor during the primary with 289,000 votes, which means only 16.4% of the state’s voting-age population put her in this position. Democrat Chris Jones won his party’s nomination with 66,540 votes, so less than 3.8% of the voting age population voted for him. The
Libertarian candidate, Ricky Harrington, was nominated in a convention.
Let’s get back to Iowa. An ESPN feature that aired that first year told the story of Daxon Phippen, a 17-year-old recovering from cranial surgery. His mother, Lori, recalled what happened a few days afterwards.
“He was super-discouraged that day, and then he looked out the window, and he said, ‘At least Saturday’s coming.’ And then he just snapped right out of it,” she said.
That happened in part because one person had an idea to wave at him, another person promoted it, and 70,000 individuals decided to participate.
The actions of an individual might not seem to matter that much, but if everyone does the same action, it might matter a lot. Again, the election is November 8.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.