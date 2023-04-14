The deadline for most taxpayers to file their taxes this year is April 18, and most will be on time. The deadline for Congress to pass a budget resolution is April 15, but Congress will be late – or won’t even try – for the 20th year in a row.
A budget resolution is an agreement between the House and Senate on a budget plan for the next year and the following four. It’s an important part of the process, and it’s required by law. But neither the House nor the Senate have even proposed one this year. They haven’t been on time for 20 years, and they haven’t passed a real resolution in eight, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Why do taxpayers usually make their deadline while Congress never makes its? Because taxpayers know they’ll likely pay a penalty otherwise, while members of Congress know they won’t.
The only penalty a member of Congress theoretically might pay would be to lose the next election, but we all know that won’t happen. That’s because hardly any American bases their votes on whether Congress performs this most basic duty.
The national debt has reached about $31.5 trillion as of Tuesday. It was $5.75 trillion on January 3, 2000, meaning it has more than quintupled in that 23-year span.
Regardless, voters have continually re-elected members of Congress throughout that time.
Elected officials know what really matters in elections are party labels, culture war issues of varying importance, incumbency and inertia. According to FairVote, 84% of U.S. House seats were decided by 10 or more points in last November’s election, with the average margin of victory 28 points. (In Arkansas, it was 37.) That doesn’t count the 32 races where one of the two major parties didn’t even field a candidate.
The only real threat members of Congress face in all of these “safe” districts is from a primary challenge by a member of their own party. Regardless, they don’t increase their chances of staying in office by reducing the deficit. “Vote for me, a responsible budgeter” is not exactly a winning campaign slogan. In fact, they often increase their chances of losing if they cut spending or raise taxes, both of which
leave them open to attack.
The fact that Congress isn’t even trying to propose a budget resolution should be doubly alarming considering the country’s financial state. It’s been three months since the government reached its debt ceiling, meaning the Treasury Department has been shifting money around to keep paying the government’s bills temporarily. It can’t play that game much longer.
Furthermore, the Congressional Budget Office on Monday announced the federal government had spent another $1.1 trillion it didn’t have just in the first six months of the fiscal year. For perspective, that’s roughly $3,284 for every American man, woman and child.
If the taxpayers mentioned in the first paragraph were in such a dire situation, they’d be forced to make some hard family decisions around the kitchen table if they wanted to avoid bankruptcy. Current members of Congress aren’t doing that.
And they’ll be re-elected.
The situation is in marked contrast to what happened in Arkansas during its recent legislative session. Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson last year submitted a proposed budget with a surplus. As the legislative session wound down, the Joint Budget Committee led by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Beebe, and Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, worked out the numbers based on laws passed during the session.
They did this by using the Revenue Stabilization Act, a law first passed in 1945 that keeps the state from spending money it doesn’t have. The federal government has no such act.
One potential solution at the federal level would be adding a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution. It would require Congress to balance the budget unless certain conditions were met, like an emergency or state of war.
But it’s hard to amend the Constitution, so it probably won’t happen. Rep. Steve Womack, who represents Northwest Arkansas, for years has proposed an easier change: switching from an annual budget process to a two-year one.
It wouldn’t balance the budget, but at least Congress would have more time to write one.
More likely, it just would mean Congress would be late only half as often. In the meantime, April 18 is looming for the rest of us.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com .