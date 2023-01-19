More than half of magnoliareporter.com readers say the parents they know aren’t good at the job of parenting.
Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:
“Based on your observations, what percentage of parents are good at the job of parenting?”
The results:
About 50 percent of people are good at parenting, 59 votes, 37.57 percent.
About 75 percent of people are good at parenting, 35 votes, 29.29 percent.
About 25 percent of people are good at parenting, 30 votes, 19.1 percent.
Most people don’t have enough parenting ability to raise a gerbil, 27 votes, 17.19 percent.
Over time, almost all people become good parents, 6 votes, 3.82 percent.
Total votes: 157
