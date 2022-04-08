Fishing

Almost 40 percent of our readers say they never go fishing.

If the old expression that every day spent fishing adds an extra day to your life, many magnoliareporter.com readers are prepared to chuck it.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

“How often do you go fishing?”

The results:

I never go fishing, 51 votes, 39.53 percent.

I fish many times a year, 43 votes, 33.33 percent.

I fish a few times a year, 35 votes, 27.13 percent.

Total votes: 129 votes

We conducted an identical poll in March 2018. Here are the results of that poll:

I fish a few times a year, 50 votes, 35.21 percent.

I never go fishing, 48 votes, 33.8 percent.

I fish many times a year, 44 votes, 30.98 percent.

Total votes: 142.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

