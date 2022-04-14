Two Republican legislators are competing in May to be Arkansas’ next treasurer – the state government’s banker.
Sen. Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, and Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, are running against each other. Democrat Pam Whitaker faces the winner in November.
According to current Treasurer Dennis Milligan’s website, the office accepts an average of $70 million each day in deposits and credits them to the right accounts.
It’s also responsible for a $4.5 billion investment portfolio. Milligan is
term-limited and running for state auditor.
The office does not make a lot of headlines unless its occupant does something wrong, as did Martha Shoffner, who was arrested in 2013 on bribery and extortion charges and was sentenced to a 30-month prison sentence.
Pitsch is director of the Western Arkansas Intermodal Association, which advocates to improve transportation in that part of the state. He said the idea of running for treasurer intrigued him because he’s a “numbers guy, engineer, management-type guy.”
Pitsch moved to Arkansas to work as an engineer for Whirlpool and Arkla, now Centerpoint Energy, and was president and co-owner of McCourt Manufacturing, a table and chair producer. He started the engineering program at WestArk College and was dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology when WestArk became the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. He then was a Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce economic developer.
“There’s a reason it’s a constitutional officer,” Pitsch said. “You’re supervising a staff of people that have to be a high-performing, cross-functional, trained-type team, and that’s what I’ve built in my career.”
Pitsch said it’s important for investments to hold the “time value” of money, meaning they’re not diminished by inflation.
“When taxpayers pay 10 bucks to go serve a need, if that value of money doesn’t hold through investments, then that 10 dollars doesn’t do 10 dollars’ worth of good,” he said.
He’s been married 37 years and has four children, all of them engineers and two of whom pastors. He has six grandsons.
Pitsch was elected to the House in 2014 before being elected to the Senate in 2018. He’s been the Republicans’ House majority leader and then its Senate majority whip, another leadership position. He chairs the Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee.
Lowery chairs the House version of that same committee. He was first elected in 2012.
Being a lawmaker is his only job right now, but he previously also has been a college professor. Before being elected, he was executive director of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors’ Arkansas chapter. Previously, he was executive director of the Sherwood Chamber of Commerce, and before that was editor of the Sherwood Voice and Maumelle Monitor.
He sponsored a voter identification law in 2017 and has been the main sponsor of bills supporting homeschooling. He also sponsored a bill requiring school districts to spend their money for education rather than building cash balances.
“Arkansans can look at my voting record, they can look at the bills that I’ve sponsored to protect Arkansans whether it’s in education or whether it is in tax policy, and they can trust that I’m going to continue to protect them in that way in the treasurer’s office,” he said.
Describing himself as a fiscal conservative, he said he would use the treasurer’s office to lobby lawmakers to reduce taxes.
“It is Arkansans’ money that they have given us in their tax payments that we’re investing, and if we’re collecting too much from Arkansans, then we need to do some things to give more immediate relief to the citizens,” he said.
Lowery said he would reject the trend of investing in companies that are supposedly environmentally and socially conscious, which he said often results in a “woke strategy.” Instead, he would seek a return for taxpayers.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette recently reported that Lowery filed for bankruptcy in 1998 and again in 2017. He told me the last occurred to prevent the foreclosure of his home, which he bought when he and his ex-wife were married and had two incomes.
He said the foreclosure company behaved unethically, that his debts were reorganized, and that his creditors have received payments owed to them.
The first bankruptcy occurred a long time ago and was a mistake, he said, adding many Arkansans can relate to having financial setbacks.
He has two children and two granddaughters.
The primary elections are May 24. Early voting begins May 9.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.